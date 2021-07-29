‘We’re waiting’ – Juventus warned as rivals hold firm on Arsenal target’s asking price

Arsenal and Juventus have both been strongly linked with a move to sign Sassuolo’s Manuel Locatelli this summer, with the player seemingly making his intentions clear.

The Euro 2020 winner appears to have his heart set on a move to the Allianz Stadium this summer, whilst the Old Lady continue to juggle their finances in a bid to acquire the squad wanted to return to the top of the Serie A table.

It has been reported that we have already sent an offer which meets the asking price of the Neroverdi, but the player is still believed to be holding out for a move to Juve, but Sassuolo’s latest comments come across as though they are getting frustrated with negotiations.

“We’re waiting for the right bid for Locatelli… if it doesn’t arrive, he’ll stay here, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali told Gazzetta Dello Sport(via the Mirror).

“We’re not going to sell our best players later in August.”

It remains to be seen whether we will be able to convince the 23 year-old to move to the Emirates if negotiations fail between the two Italian sides, but we surely have to take note of what is happening as the two sides appear to be struggling to come to an agreement.

I still feel like Locatelli should be top of our wishlist as we look to shore up our midfield, and believe he and Thomas Partey together would give us an edge over most teams in the division.

Could the Azzurri star change his stance on a move to Arsenal if it is made clear that Juve are not willing to pay the asking price?

