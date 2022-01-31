Barcelona’s Joan Laporte insists that his side are refusing to give up on a deal to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Arsenal today.

The 32 year-old was dropped from the playing squad in north London after a supposed disciplinary breach, before being stripped of the captaincy last month, and is still training away from the first-team squad even to this day.

The striker travelled to Spain today, with the player’s representatives claiming he only made the trip to see his mother, while it appears to have been aimed at lining up a deal with Barcelona.

Arsenal will supposedly reject any deal which includes us paying a portion of his wages, which leaves the player and Barca to negotiate their own reduced terms, and Joan Laporte insists that they will not give up hope in landing Auba.

“We would like to incorporate Aubameyang. It is very complicated but there is hope,” Laporta told Mundo Deportivo(as reported by the Standard).

“We’ve still options open,” he added.

“We’re working on it – and we will until the last minute.”

It certainly doesn’t sound as though this is as dead in the water as has been reported today, but it appears to come down to whether Auba would like to play football, and play for his desired club, over cashing his cheque and continuing in north London with the way that things are at present.

Will Auba really refuse to budge?

Patrick