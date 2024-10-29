Were you disappointed with Martinelli’s performance against Liverpool?

Martinelli should’ve done much better against Liverpool!
As we all know by now, Arsenal played host to Liverpool on Sunday with the game ending in a 2-2 draw between the title hopefuls in what was pretty fair result when taking into account different factors from the game such as the performances from both sides, our injuries and so on. With that said however, I’m sure we’d have been disappointed by the result and a player in particular, Gabriel Martinelli.
Before the Liverpool game my expectations and that of pretty much every gooner would’ve been for Martinelli to drop a very good performance against the Reds, this is especially so because they are a team he has an outstanding record against, He loves playing against Liverpool and stats in this article proves it. Furthermore considering he has basically cooked Trent Alexander-Arnold anytime they’ve met in the past then we would be forgiven to have been expecting a really good performance from the Brazilian.
However this wasn’t the case as he failed to impress despite showing glimpses throughout the game, I would’ve loved him to attack TAA more even though he got support from the impressive Konate most of the time. He was sometimes all too predictable when taking players on, opting to go for the byline most of the time and though he put in some really great balls into the box it didn’t carry enough threat. He also was slightly to blame for their second when he lost possession rather comically by trying to run before the ball even reached his feet!
I’m not saying he was to blame for our loss but we certainly could’ve had a different result if he played really well. He has had a good campaign so far and we don’t need to be too critical here, he did actually give it a go and things could’ve been very different, but I’m just disappointed a little bit that he didn’t rip TAA to shreds!!
Thoughts, gooners?
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
Of course I was so disappointed.
What Martinelli has to improve on is, must match his speed with ball retainance on his feet or within his reach. He should also greatly improve on his shooting. He is most of the cases shooting wide and with the keeper to beat likes sliding balls past the keepers. Let him borrow a leaf from great plaers like Messi for the Keeper to beat they are aware the Keeper is going down and will loop the ball over. In such away his goal tallies will improve and Arsenal will be on Top.
Chill with the Messi thing bro, you’re talking about arguably the best to ever kick a ball!!!
I still hold the Brazilian in high esteem, perhaps revising down his chances of him hitting the very high ceiling I imagine for him a year or two agobut still pretty confident that he is an above average left winger who have a lot to offer Arsenal if he can be given the chance to get back to his best.
When he first got his call up to the national side, I was ask, who was this kid, my description then he is a player in the same mold as Louis Suarez, he hasn’t kick on since.
He lost possession or gave the ball away 18 times. How can you not be disappointed. He is a liability more than an asset. This doesn’t happen now and again. Its regular. He produces less than should. He lacks real quality.
Matinelli has improved this season a lot compared to how he finished last season. But as much as I don’t want to be too critical of him his final ball into the box has been very poor and he seem to have lost his dribbling confidence. Arteta needs to work more at improving him. However, this isn’t peculiar to him Trossard his wing partner has neither been in exceptional form this season too but there is enough time for both of them to return to top form. I won’t judge them yet.