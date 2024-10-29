Were you disappointed with Martinelli’s performance against Liverpool?

Martinelli should’ve done much better against Liverpool!

As we all know by now, Arsenal played host to Liverpool on Sunday with the game ending in a 2-2 draw between the title hopefuls in what was pretty fair result when taking into account different factors from the game such as the performances from both sides, our injuries and so on. With that said however, I’m sure we’d have been disappointed by the result and a player in particular, Gabriel Martinelli.

Before the Liverpool game my expectations and that of pretty much every gooner would’ve been for Martinelli to drop a very good performance against the Reds, this is especially so because they are a team he has an outstanding record against, He loves playing against Liverpool and stats in this article proves it. Furthermore considering he has basically cooked Trent Alexander-Arnold anytime they’ve met in the past then we would be forgiven to have been expecting a really good performance from the Brazilian.

However this wasn’t the case as he failed to impress despite showing glimpses throughout the game, I would’ve loved him to attack TAA more even though he got support from the impressive Konate most of the time. He was sometimes all too predictable when taking players on, opting to go for the byline most of the time and though he put in some really great balls into the box it didn’t carry enough threat. He also was slightly to blame for their second when he lost possession rather comically by trying to run before the ball even reached his feet!

I’m not saying he was to blame for our loss but we certainly could’ve had a different result if he played really well. He has had a good campaign so far and we don’t need to be too critical here, he did actually give it a go and things could’ve been very different, but I’m just disappointed a little bit that he didn’t rip TAA to shreds!!

Thoughts, gooners?

KENNETH BENJAMIN.

