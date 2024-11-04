Were you left feeling frustrated at Arsenal Women’s 1-1 draw against Manchester United?

Arsenal Women played out to a 1-1 draw against Manchester United on Sunday, in a game some feel they should have easily won. Game after game, we’ve seen Arsenal women put up a decent performance but end up not having the composure and creativity in the final third to kill off games. Once again, our Gunners failed to truly crown their outstanding performance, especially in the second half, with the result they deserved, instead settling for a draw.

After the game, journalists questioned Arsenal’s interim manager, Renee Slegers, post-match about the Gunners’ continued inability to score goals. Although Sleger’s acknowledged the frustration, but she also saw some positives, saying:

The Arsenal women’s coach stated, “I agree, that’s the frustrating part of today.

“Performance wise, there are so many positives, and I think we are getting closer to converting more because we find better areas when we get the ball into the box. Now it is about how do we time the runs? The detail on the final pass and the run: how many players do we have in the box? I think we are one step further; we get the ball into the box more often in good positions.”

Arsenal were dominant against United, but they just couldn’t convert their dominance—61% ball possession, 12 shots, 4 being on target—into goals.

Given the poor start to the season for our Gunners, that result wasn’t bad; not losing to a high-flying United team who are still unbeaten this season is a positive. That’s a decent result, especially considering both teams’ title ambitions. Arsenal manager Renee Slegers is now unbeaten in three games. Arsenal women will be pleased to have extended their unbeaten streak.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Were you left feeling frustrated?

