“Weren’t sharp enough” Odegaard reacts to Arsenal’s loss at the Etihad

Martin Odegaard admits Arsenal were not sharp enough to take their chances during their 2-1 loss to Manchester City, and it proved to be costly. The Gunners delivered a strong performance in a crucial fixture, but they were unable to turn good moments into the result they needed.

Arsenal entered the match protecting a six-point lead over their hosts, meaning the minimum acceptable outcome was to avoid defeat. For long periods, it looked as though they could achieve that objective, particularly with the way they competed throughout the contest.

Missed Chances Punish Arsenal

However, Erling Haaland then scored City’s second goal, leaving Arsenal chasing the game once again. Despite going close on several occasions, the visitors could not find the equaliser that would have rescued an important point.

The Gunners worked hard to ensure they remained in the match until the final whistle. They continued to press, attack and look for openings, but they did not take the chances they created and ultimately failed to score enough goals to help them win.

That inability to convert opportunities was decisive in a game of such fine margins. Against elite opponents, missed chances are often punished, and that is exactly what happened at the Etihad.

Odegaard Reflects On Fine Margins

After the game, Odegaard spoke about Arsenal’s frustration. As reported by the BBC, he said: “Disappointed not to win. Obviously we wanted to get a result and we were really up for it today. We played a good game, we pressed really well.

“Especially in the second half we looked dangerous, big moments in front of goal. Small margins to decide a game like this and we weren’t sharp enough in front of goal and that’s why we go home with nothing.”

At this stage of the season, missing chances in matches can prove extremely costly. Arsenal know that better finishing could have changed the outcome, and the defeat may now create further pressure as the title race enters its decisive final weeks.