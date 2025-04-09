Wesley Sneijder makes a shocking assessment of Declan Rice’s free kicks

Champions League winner Wesley Sneijder has shared his thoughts on Declan Rice’s free kicks for Arsenal against Real Madrid, and he does not believe they were as impressive as many others have claimed. Rice played a key role in the match, scoring two stunning free kicks to help Arsenal take a commanding 3-0 lead over Real Madrid.

Mikel Merino also added a goal to extend the Gunners’ advantage, with Arsenal defying expectations to produce a remarkable performance against the Spanish giants. Most observers believed that Madrid was the favourite to win the competition this season, and many had doubted that Arsenal could overcome the formidable side. While some may have thought that Arsenal might edge out Madrid by a slim margin due to home advantage, few anticipated the manner in which they dominated the game.

Despite Madrid’s excellent defending, Arsenal deserved their victory, and they could have even scored more goals if it weren’t for some heroic goalkeeping from Thibaut Courtois. The performance was widely praised, especially the goals from Rice, which many considered to be expertly taken free kicks.

However, Sneijder has a different view. He does not believe the free kicks were particularly exceptional. As quoted by the Daily Mail, he said: “I don’t think the free kick(s) were that impressive. This may sound strange, but it’s extremely easy to curve a ball like that as long as you know how to take a shot, and I know all about this. The wall was at fault here. The same for the 2nd free kick, you saw Courtois moving to his right just before Rice took it, a mistake by the goalkeeper.”

While Sneijder’s opinion may differ from the general consensus, it does not take away from the significance of Rice’s contribution. His two goals were a crucial factor in Arsenal’s victory, and no amount of criticism will diminish the importance of his performance for the team.