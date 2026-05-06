Wesley Sneijder not impressed with the quality on show in the Arsenal match

Wesley Sneijder, a 2010 Champions League winner, believes UEFA should have intervened during last night’s match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, criticising both sides for what he perceived as a lack of attacking intent.
The two teams initially played out a 1-1 draw in Spain, with both goals coming from penalties. That encounter did little to inspire confidence that the return leg would offer a more entertaining spectacle, and expectations remained modest heading into the decisive fixture in London.
A Cagey Contest at the Emirates
At the Emirates Stadium, the pattern of play remained largely unchanged, with both sides struggling to produce expansive, attacking football. The match was ultimately decided by a single moment of quality, as Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game.
Arsenal adopted a more conservative approach after the goal, sitting deeper and allowing their opponents more possession. Although effective, the overall spectacle fell short of what many would expect from a Champions League encounter of such significance.
Despite the criticism, Arsenal’s tactical discipline and efficiency have proven successful, placing them in a strong position as they look ahead to the final.
Sneijder Voices Frustration
As reported by The Daily Mail, Sneijder did not hide his dissatisfaction with the match, expressing strong views on the lack of entertainment provided by both teams.
He said, “I said after 35 minutes, UEFA must intervene. They need to call London: both teams off the pitch, and tomorrow the final will be played between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. I knew this would happen. Atletico dropped back and gave away possession, and Arsenal had a lot of control over the ball.”
His remarks underline a broader debate about style versus results. While not everyone appreciates Arsenal’s approach, there is no denying its effectiveness. The club now has a genuine opportunity to secure the Champions League title and potentially add the Premier League crown, which would represent a remarkable achievement.
Winning ugly is a hallmark of champion team, it comprises of sheer resilience and mental toughness.
Once Arsenal fans get their mentality right , such as those traveling fans to Portugal capital a few weeks ago, the players on the pitch will do their part.
Poor clueless fellow he was forced to watch the teams which didn’t play the way he preferred them to. I suspect BM would have preferred to win the 1st leg regardless of entertainment value.
Never heard such a load of garbage. UEFA cannot control a game that’s in process. They can’t stipulate how team’s play. Comment’s like these are disrespectful to both team’s.
He was being sarcastic, and doing it quite well, it would appear.
I think UEFA should come out and intervene where his mouth is concerned. As I can see his mouth moving, but he’s talking through another part of his anatomy if you get my drift.
If it offended him that much, then don’t watch it. Plain and simple.
I’m very glad arteta has finally seen the light , zubi has d lion share of our problem. Miles coming in has been a major upgrade, that kid is a proper cm, zubi is a dm who lacks creativity like I’ve noticed since d beginning when I wasn’t happy zubi replaced maestro partey
A big downgrade signing any big serious club should never do.
Up next is to sign a martinelli upgrade, a proper Lwinger like kvara and or doue or prime quaresma, I’ll keep trossard though he’s getting old but he’s more effective than average martinelli
And Sneidjer is kinda a hypocrite coz I don’t see much difference btw arsenal play style and mourihno inter he played for
Your comments concerning the merits of MSL and Zubimendi are utter nonsence.