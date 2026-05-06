Wesley Sneijder not impressed with the quality on show in the Arsenal match

Wesley Sneijder, a 2010 Champions League winner, believes UEFA should have intervened during last night’s match between Arsenal and Atletico Madrid, criticising both sides for what he perceived as a lack of attacking intent.

The two teams initially played out a 1-1 draw in Spain, with both goals coming from penalties. That encounter did little to inspire confidence that the return leg would offer a more entertaining spectacle, and expectations remained modest heading into the decisive fixture in London.

A Cagey Contest at the Emirates

At the Emirates Stadium, the pattern of play remained largely unchanged, with both sides struggling to produce expansive, attacking football. The match was ultimately decided by a single moment of quality, as Bukayo Saka scored the only goal of the game.

Arsenal adopted a more conservative approach after the goal, sitting deeper and allowing their opponents more possession. Although effective, the overall spectacle fell short of what many would expect from a Champions League encounter of such significance.

Despite the criticism, Arsenal’s tactical discipline and efficiency have proven successful, placing them in a strong position as they look ahead to the final.

Sneijder Voices Frustration

As reported by The Daily Mail, Sneijder did not hide his dissatisfaction with the match, expressing strong views on the lack of entertainment provided by both teams.

He said, “I said after 35 minutes, UEFA must intervene. They need to call London: both teams off the pitch, and tomorrow the final will be played between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain. I knew this would happen. Atletico dropped back and gave away possession, and Arsenal had a lot of control over the ball.”

His remarks underline a broader debate about style versus results. While not everyone appreciates Arsenal’s approach, there is no denying its effectiveness. The club now has a genuine opportunity to secure the Champions League title and potentially add the Premier League crown, which would represent a remarkable achievement.