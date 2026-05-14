Wesley Sneijder predicts the Champions League final

Wesley Sneijder has shared his prediction ahead of the Champions League final between PSG and Arsenal, with the former Netherlands international believing the French side will come out on top in what is expected to be a closely contested encounter.

PSG are aiming to secure the Champions League title for a second consecutive season after winning the competition for the first time last term. Arsenal, meanwhile, are hoping to lift the trophy for the first time in their history after an impressive European campaign that has seen them defeat several strong opponents, including Bayern Munich on their route to the final.

PSG Backed To Retain European Crown

The Gunners finished the league phase in first place and were rewarded with what many considered a favourable route to the final. Despite criticism suggesting Arsenal avoided some of the stronger sides in the competition, they have still impressed with their consistency and defensive organisation throughout the tournament.

PSG, however, possess some of the finest footballers in world football and is widely regarded as one of the strongest attacking teams in Europe. The final is expected to be far more competitive than PSG’s previous Champions League final appearance, with Arsenal entering the match in strong form and full of confidence.

Sneijder Highlights Arsenal Strengths

According to Mirror Football, Sneijder acknowledged Arsenal’s defensive qualities but still tipped PSG to emerge victorious in the final. The former midfielder particularly praised Arsenal’s central defenders while also identifying areas where he believes PSG could exploit weaknesses.

He said: “If I have to say who I think will win, I’d say PSG. But Arsenal are not conceding goals easily. They have a very strong defence with the two central defenders with top quality.

“I don’t believe the full backs are the best players in the Champions League, and that’s where PSG have power, especially on the left side. Everybody with an Arsenal heart hopes Justin Timber will be back and recover for the final.”

With both clubs chasing major European success, anticipation continues to build ahead of what promises to be one of the most eagerly awaited Champions League finals in recent years.

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