West Brom Review – Will Arsenal waste another year with Arteta?

Arsenal relegate West Brom, but it won’t fool anybody by Konstantin Mitov
Well lovely Arsenal people, for some unknown reason I can’t learn my lesson and I decided to watch the Arsenal game. Smith Rowe and Willian scored their first goals in the PL for Arsenal, but the only thing that will be remembered from the game is we relegated big Sam.
Arteta brought his raincoat after the storm has already passed and moved Saka to left back and Martinelli to CF, we actually put 2 central midfielders and we played better. It’s amazing that we didn’t play a false 9 and 10 attacking midfielders and we looked better. Back to basics, or big brains?
Arteta spoke about the pain he felt. Please Mikel, all the pain is your fault. How about all of us Arsenal fans and our pain? Pathetic. The guy even went so low to point the finger at Wenger! “This process started five years ago” he said and that is true but the last 18 months, you’ve taken us further down, and we’re beaten by our former manager, who has a weaker squad.
Then Arteta said, we must prove it on the pitch. If a win against a poor West Brom team proves how much we care, I guess our target is at best a top half finish, nothing more. Next week we go to Chelsea. FA cup and Champions league finalists, beat City twice in a few weeks, and the Blues were next to us in the league in December. They sacked Lampard and the rest is history.
In an honest spit in our face, the owners confirmed their desire to ruin us by trusting Arteta to “overhaul” the squad this summer. I’m honestly scared for the future of the club. We’ll be financially punished for the Super league fiasco and Kroenke doesn’t like spending money – so who are we signing?
Arteta spoke of being ruthless. The irony is we should’ve been ruthless with him and relieved him of his misery, but in Arsenal-land, lessons are never learned.
I haven’t forgotten our EL performances though. Last seasons exit and this seasons exit performances were diabolical. I am still hurt and I can’t forgive. We shouldn’t waste another summer.
I’m sticking my neck out and saying it now, Arteta will be finished in December 2021. Apart from our terrible league position and abysmal cup exists, he turned Aubameyang into a 10 goals a season striker.
We will likely sell the wrong players, Edu will again sit in the shadow making favors, instead of helping sign players with the right profile to bring us forward, and once we are again finished with our league season ambitions by Christmas we will realize we made a mistake.
I’m not fooled by beating WBA. Arteta had one final chance to show something in his case, and that was Thursday. Now, we’re on a timer to wait his painful managerial death.
Konstantin
I hope not. Nothing Personal. I like him and grateful for his service as a manager and player. Grateful for FA Cups both as Manager and player
But in my opinion he’s had plenty of time to prove himself. His tactics and signings haven’t been good enough
I didn’t watch yesterday and I will not be watching arsenal again until Arteta leaves. Can Arteta be now viewed as a greedy yank. After all isn’t he now basically running his contract down????????.
Beating Wba is nothing to crow about.Now if Arteta can beat Chelsea that will be something.Arsenal have fallen way behind the top 6 teams.
Further self sustaining measures wi ll lead to more decline.
The buck stops with the US owner
Arteta’s system would likely thrive next season, if he can find a new CF that’s perfect for it. Or if he reverts to his old defensive counter-attack tactics, to accommodate Aubameyang
We’ve seen how a main CF can be perfect for a manager’s system and how some striker types can make inconsistent results. For example:
– Neymar and Mbappe didn’t fit into Tuchel’s system at PSG, hence he used a quick one-touch football tactic to face Hansi Flick in CL final and failed badly. At Chelsea, Tuchel has his compatriot Havertz as the main ball holder in the front line, that makes him able to use his positional play again
– Solskjaer was struggling when relying on Martial as his main CF, but it all changed after the arrival of Ighalo, Fernandes and Cavani
I think Aubameyang had many problems at a personal level that made him underperform this season,that has nothing to do with Arteta.
Am sure he will be given atleast the first 6-8 games of the season to prove that his plan is working.I hope he is given more.
Title is a great example of a loaded question.
Lol😂😂😂😂, great biased article. Meanwhile sticking out your neck means nothing, only if u want Ur head cut off🤣🤣🤣. Arsenal have been wasting years since 2007, another year of patience to see what Mikel will do won’t kill us all, so Uncle Konstant, be patient and don’t forget that football comes in cycles
This season
I have watched pretty decent players plunge into mediocrity due to our poor manager. The inability to motivate and other inadequacies, have show Arteta to be a poor manager, particularly as the Villareal game proved. Some say ‘don’t sack him there may be no improvement with a new manager’, but stats show Arteta to be the worst manager for many a year and it would be hard to be so uninspirational. It seems the Kroenke’s are determined to let our club fester like never before. We beat a really poor West Brom team, and some are thinking we are playing well. I don’t think so. Who are more important, over a million supporters or Arteta? I stand firmly on the side of the million supporters.
For me, if we don’t sack him now but give him 10 games or until the end of the year, this would be short-term thinking of the most devastating kind.
If there is any chance at all of us getting s decent manager to join us it will be now, not in the middle of the season.
The Brendan Rogers or Erik Ten Hag or whoever we fancy will be unlikely to abandon their jobs mid-season.
So if you keep Arteta for another half-season or 10 games you will be stuck with a caretaker manager for the rest of next season and this would be devastating.
So as far as I am concerned sack him now or don’t even speak about sacking him after 10 games or in december.
(BTW I am 80% convinced Arteta is not our guy and 20% of me still believes he could oversee an improvement next season) However, if the club is not sure about him, act now not later.
There is a small chance Brenan Rogers or Ten Hag will join us now but there is zero chance they will join us midseason.
I agree completely. If we are going to sack him do it now, gives the new manager time to see the squad before the transfer window.
The problem is, is that we have limited choices for a new manager now. Pickings are slim whereas a 12-18 months ago we had much better options but wasted our time.
Tuchel!!! Can you imagine if we had jumped on him? Perhaps he would not have come to Arsenal given our limited budget,
I second this 👍
Very interesting points made and I agree
On a different note, although I am gutted with the outcome of our season, on relative basis things could be worse.
We are not too far behind the likes of Everton with the great Ancelotti or Spurs with the ex-great Mourinho. And without any real improvement of the squad but just one or two fewer dumb red cards or Leno blunders, we would be higher up the table without any new players.
I am not saying this as defense of Arteta but more to say that whoever manages us next season, there are a few points we can recover without needing a miracle or complete overhaul of the squad.
As fans, we tend to be overdramatic on either the upside or the downside of our performances or situation.