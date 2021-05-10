West Brom Review – Will Arsenal waste another year with Arteta?

Well lovely Arsenal people, for some unknown reason I can’t learn my lesson and I decided to watch the Arsenal game. Smith Rowe and Willian scored their first goals in the PL for Arsenal, but the only thing that will be remembered from the game is we relegated big Sam.

Arteta brought his raincoat after the storm has already passed and moved Saka to left back and Martinelli to CF, we actually put 2 central midfielders and we played better. It’s amazing that we didn’t play a false 9 and 10 attacking midfielders and we looked better. Back to basics, or big brains?

Arteta spoke about the pain he felt. Please Mikel, all the pain is your fault. How about all of us Arsenal fans and our pain? Pathetic. The guy even went so low to point the finger at Wenger! “This process started five years ago” he said and that is true but the last 18 months, you’ve taken us further down, and we’re beaten by our former manager, who has a weaker squad.

Then Arteta said, we must prove it on the pitch. If a win against a poor West Brom team proves how much we care, I guess our target is at best a top half finish, nothing more. Next week we go to Chelsea. FA cup and Champions league finalists, beat City twice in a few weeks, and the Blues were next to us in the league in December. They sacked Lampard and the rest is history.

In an honest spit in our face, the owners confirmed their desire to ruin us by trusting Arteta to “overhaul” the squad this summer. I’m honestly scared for the future of the club. We’ll be financially punished for the Super league fiasco and Kroenke doesn’t like spending money – so who are we signing?

Arteta spoke of being ruthless. The irony is we should’ve been ruthless with him and relieved him of his misery, but in Arsenal-land, lessons are never learned.

I haven’t forgotten our EL performances though. Last seasons exit and this seasons exit performances were diabolical. I am still hurt and I can’t forgive. We shouldn’t waste another summer.

I’m sticking my neck out and saying it now, Arteta will be finished in December 2021. Apart from our terrible league position and abysmal cup exists, he turned Aubameyang into a 10 goals a season striker.

We will likely sell the wrong players, Edu will again sit in the shadow making favors, instead of helping sign players with the right profile to bring us forward, and once we are again finished with our league season ambitions by Christmas we will realize we made a mistake.

I’m not fooled by beating WBA. Arteta had one final chance to show something in his case, and that was Thursday. Now, we’re on a timer to wait his painful managerial death.