West Brom v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted Line-up for second-round cup clash

Arsenal will be without at least four senior players for their visit to West Brom this evening.

The Gunners were looking in dreadful shape with a number of absentees at the weekend, and with both Kieran Tierney and Gabi Martinelli limping off we were looking even worse.

Both the latter have recovered from their issues at the weekend however, as has Alex Runarsson, Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

We will be without Ben White, Thomas Partey and Eddie Nketiah for tonight’s match as confirmed by Arsenal.com, while Willian and Hector Bellerin remain as doubts, with the latter pair being monitored ahead of kick-off.

Martin Odegaard and Aaron Ramsdale look set to make their debuts after their permanent moves to north London last week, and are likely to start.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Ramsdale

Cedric Chambers Mari Tavares

Lokonga Elneny

Saka Odegaard Martinelli

Balogun

I would love to see Azeez get a fair run out this evening also, having impressed in pre-season with the first-team squad, but I get the feeling that Lokonga and Elneny could profit from the extra minutes also.

This team should have more than enough to take control of the clash with the Championship side, and I imagine that we will get to see some of our young talent come in off the bench also.

Patrick