West Brom v Arsenal Confirmed Team News & Predicted XI with two absent

Arsenal will make the trip to the West Midlands to take on West Bromwich Albion without two key players.

Gabriel Magalhaes remains sidelined after testing positive for Coronavirus. The defender missed the Boxing Day clash with Chelsea after finding out that he had been in close contact with somebody inside his bubble who had shown a positive test, and has since found out that he now has the virus also.

Thomas Partey is the other player who is unavailable for the clash, but Arsenal.com states that he is progressing well, and it is hoped that he will be ready to integrate back into full training with the squad next week.

Willian and David Luiz are back in full training now following an illness, and are available to start, and Bukayo Saka is also fit. The youngster had to be subbed off against Brighton after a heavy collision, but has been training since and appears to be fine.

The Guardian states that WBA will be without injured duo Andros Townsend and former Gunner Kieran Gibbs and the suspended Jake Livermore. They also have doubts over Hal Robson Kanu and Bartley.

Predicted Arsenal XI:

Leno

Bellerin Holding Mari Tierney

Xhaka Elneny

Martinelli Smith Rowe Aubameyang

Lacazette

It’s a tricky one trying to decide which of the attacking players will start on the bench, and I was personally tempted to drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to the bench, but Bukayo Saka limped off in the previous match which decided my thinking.

If he’s not 100% recovered then it would make sense for him to start on the bench, although I would much prefer to his name on the teamsheet.

The only other player who I think could have a chance is David Luiz, but I would personally stick with the duo who guided us to the two wins of late.

Assuming all are fit, who would be your chosen front four? Should Luiz be in contention to start now available?

Patrick