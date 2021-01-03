West Brom v Arsenal Player Ratings – Excellent performance in the snow

An excellent win for Arsenal, especially in those conditions. West Brom were destroyed by our youngsters but not every performance was as good as we would have liked.
Here are my ratings…
Leno – 7
Didn’t have too much to do, but didn’t lose concentration. He still made some great saves at the end.
Bellerin – 7
Played well first half, up front and back. Must have got a knock and replaced not long after half time.
Holding – 7
Once warmed up he had his usual solid performance.
Mari – 7
Mari and Holding make a great team and must surely be first choice now going forward.
Tierney – 9
The hardy Scotsman comes into his own in freezing weather, and he terrorized the West Brom defence. Set the tone early with the perfect individual goal to give us the lead. Definite future captain material.
Ceballos – 7
One of the Spaniard’s better performances, but could that be just because the opposition was poor?
Xhaka – 7
Again, nothing to write home about, but kept the ball moving calmly and cleverly.
Saka – 8.5
I want to give him a 9 but he can’t be MOTM every week. He was brilliant again, but Tierney ran the show in my mind.
Smith Rowe – 8.
Three starts, three wins, three excellent performances. The future is looking bright..
Aubameyang – 6.
It simply isn’t working for Auba at the moment but it is good that we have other players filling the void. Let’s hope his confidence returns soon.
Lacazettte – 8.
Laca is showing as much energy as the youngsters at the moment and should be picked in front of Auba when Martinelli starts in my opinion
Subs:
Maitland-Niles – 6
Did okay but was overshadowed by the brilliance of others.
Willian – 6
I wonder if he is just trying too hard, but at least he was trying.
Willock – 6
Not very influential but Smith-Rowe is a hard act to follow right now.
28 CommentsAdd a Comment
Excellent performance from the boys. Future seems great.
People can say opposition was poor. Who made them poor? Okay. We met poorer oppositions a few weeks ago and what happened?
Tell me, from what we’ve seen which team would Saka and Tierney not walk into their line up? Tie them up for the next ten years.
👍👍
Nice ratings, although Saka deserves more, and Willian deserves less.
Saka was a constant threat, and had their defence on the backfoot constantly. Willian, on the other hand, gave the ball away two times after just coming on, and didn’t want to take players on again.
I would go Saka – 9, Willian – 4.
But still got off two shots after two take ons
I saw improvement in Willian’s game as he was a bit more direct so 6 seems about right. Since we are probably stuck with him, would be nice to see him carve a roll as an impact player off the bench.
Agree – I don’t even think of him as a winger, but his wing play was incredibly efficient. Beat the defender or just bought enough space for the cross or pass or shot with ease and delivered quality almost every time. Don’t remember seeing that from an Arsenal player before frankly.
Saka and smith Rowe my 2 picks for MOTM
ESM played like a veteran of the game ,stunning performance capped off by that wonderful team goal .
Closely followed by Tierney and Holding .
The whole defence looked solid once again plus another clean sheet .
Team v Palace.
Leno
Bell. Hold mari. Tierney
Elneney cobbello
Saka. ESR. Martinelle
Lacca.
Hopefully Partey will be back by then. I think he’s on track for at least 45 minutes next weekend in FA Cup. If so, expect him to partner with Xhaka vs CP.
Not gonna disagree with the ratings, just the reviews.
Laca is showing as much energy as the youngsters at the moment
He’s been playing with such energy since project restart begun. All that was missing were the goals and it’s great that they’re here now. When those of us that used to praise his hold up and link up were being admonished, that’s what we were referring to.
That comment would be more suitable for Auba though. Since the beginning of the season, he’s been slacking off. Last two games, he’s been working all game and just like Laca, I’ll say, keep working and it should work out eventually. I don’t have a problem with him missing chances. I had a problem with him not scoring while not missing. It meant he wasn’t trying.
Team v newcastle…
Macey
Cedric. Luiz. Gab. AMN
Willock xakai
Nelson. Willian. Pepe
Auba
Partey should be back for that game, Jim 👍
Agree with the ratings..
Tesco definitely MOTM – what a goal! Closely (very closely) followed by Saka.. what a game he had also – lovely goal!
Big shout out to ESR, Laca and our CB pairing 👌
Another clean sheet… the confidence is returning.. happy days!
Saka’s right foot is better than Pepe’s, so I hope he’d be assigned to the right wing permanently. Tierney’s dribbling ability is amazing too
Personally, I don’t buy into the idea of permanent positions. I can think of scenarios where I’d want Willian,Pepe and Saka on the same pitch fluidly interchanging behind a striker like Laca. I’d rather Saka just do what he’s doing wherever he’s asked to do it from.
It’s not like Pepe’s left foot is anything to be scoffed at when he’s on song anyway.
Saka would get confused if he has to juggle between RW, LW and LB roles. I also want to see Willian and Saka play together, but Pepe should be a backup RW until he improves his skills
What would be so confusing? It’s all about altering the angle of attack. Pepe, like Auba is simply in bad form. It can’t stay for ever
Willian may have tried but there is such a huge gap now between him and Sak a it is hard to see him gaining many first team opportunities.I thought Auba played well ,he was linking very well with Tierney and I felt he was unlucky not to get on the score sheet.Saka ,Tierney,Smith Rowe ,Lacazette all these players along with Martinelli have transformed Arsenal.It is unusual for a number of players to hit top form at the same time and it is good just to sit back and enjoy the show and hopefully the slow ponderous football that was served up before will be confined to the past.Holding and Mari have also been impressive.
Look at Ceballos’ vision with his through balls at that match. Imagine if we use him as a CAM with that kind of vision and tenacity
Ceballos can play decently in a deep midfield position and he’s combative enough to do it, but his skills and physical attributes are more suited to no 10 role. If Smith-Rowe gets injured due to his extra efforts in retrieving the ball, Ceballos would be the perfect candidate to sub him
I disagree ,send him back to Madrid every time he plays it looks like he wants to get sent off .
He just reminds me of a poor mans Ramsey ,and he was way overhyped .
I would rather the spot was given to an actual Arsenal player .
Of course Smith-Rowe should be prioritized, because he’ll stay with us
But if he’s injured, we still have Ceballos and Willian for the CAM role. So Arsenal had better spend the money for a player type we don’t have
Ceballos isn’t really a CAM . Even in a double pivot with Xhaka, you’d find that he was lagging the forward play. He’s your typical CM . Think of a Luka Modric. Not entirely defensive, not really offensive.
Ceballos is slow, but he’s the only central midfielder at Arsenal who creates incisive through balls consistently
I think laca is one of the best performers yesterday.The way he linked,the 2nd goal and 3rd goal spoke volumes….
The tierney solo goal was just out of this world💯
ESR and Saka are just superb.Saka is becoming our own adama traore or mane.
ESR has the footballing knowledge of how to position himself,the timely runs he make is just as superb.
My MOTM is laca
Now to the burning question,did we play well because the opposition were poor?Cmon man,who cares that was one hell of a performance💯
#COYG
The change to a straightforward system and the introduction of youthful energy has done the trick.As far as ratings are concerned, Tesco will soon be shopping at Harrods if he carries on producing the goods .What do you think Sue?
Harrods? Absolutely, Grandad! Love it 🙂
Aubameyang will get his mojo back soon, he is just burnt out from previous seasons.
Lacazette I think has got his scoring boots back, with the injection of the young lads ESR, Saka and Martinelli behind him.
Can’t wait for Partey to be back to add more energy to the midfield.
It has taken 4 months, corona with illness to senior favourite players for Arteta to know his best 11.
Glad he has found his best starting 11 at the right time.
Better test ahead. Onward and Upwards.
Even big boy Ozil has applauded Smith-Rowe publicly as the best no 10. in the team.
Finally, Ozil has acted in a smart and respectful way handling his issues with the club.
I don’t mean to be a downer at all but WBA were legitimately terrible. They had no confidence at all and gave up so much space in dangerous positions. We caught them at exactly the right time, so while it allowed us to showcase our massively improved form (a couple of weeks ago we would have still struggled to get a result and probably allowed them into the match with our weak attacking play), we must remember that this wasn’t a real test by any measure.