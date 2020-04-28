West Ham accused Arsenal of stealing two youngsters

Chuba Akpom and Alex Iwobi were both training with West Ham in their younger years before opting to sign with Arsenal.

The duo both spent a number of years in our academy before breaking into the senior side, but both have since moved on.

Akpom now plies his trade in Greece with Panathinakos after failing to break into the Gunners first-team, and has revealed that our club was originally accused of stealing him and team-mate Iwobi from West Ham, with the Hammers unaware that they were trialling with both clubs simultaneously.

“I signed for Arsenal when I was five, I signed with Alex Iwobi actually same time and we were just training through the ranks,” Akpom told Don Dada as can be found on Instagram.

“We were on trial at West Ham and Arsenal and Arsenal and West Ham they had a bit of a fight because of that, because they were trying to say why are you taking my player?

“I signed for Arsenal, we couldn’t play for West Ham for a few seasons because of that, we stayed at Arsenal, we were training and went for tournaments…”

Iwobi had much more of an impact on the first-team before leaving the club for Everton last summer, but neither will be able to claim that they managed to meet the full potential that they possessed at a young age.

The duo could be reunited on the playing field in the near-future however, with Akpom attempting to change his allegiance to the Nigerian national team, with Iwobi having become a key player for the Super Eagles.

Did Iwobi deserve more time to meet his potential at Arsenal? Do kids and parents have to disclose where young kids are training?

Patrick