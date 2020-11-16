West Ham beat Arsenal to the signing of young prospect

West Ham have completed a move to sign young prospect Justin Osagie from Southend, despite interest from Arsenal previously.

Allnigeriasoccer claims that all of Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Brighton made an attempt to sign the Under-16 previously, only for Southend to fight off their advances, but after the Seasiders come into some financial woes, West Ham came to an agreement to steal their future star.

Osagie is known as a versatile defender who is composed on the ball, has good footballing intellect, and could possibly move into midfield in the future.

The news of the move was revealed on the WestHamWay podcast, and the youngster could well be teamed up with Joshua Okocha in the heart of the Hammers back line, with both eligible for selection by both Nigeria and England.

West Ham do not have the best record at bringing youngsters through into the first-team, with 21 year-old Declan Rice their last talent to progress through the ranks, and you would have thought that Osagie would have chosen Arsenal given the choice.

The Gunners have the likes of Bukayo Saka, Joe Willock, Reiss Nelson, Eddie Nketiah, Hector Bellerin, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Emile Smith Rowe and most recently Folarin Balugun vying for first-team minutes, proving our record with promoting youth.

Will Osagie regret the decision to join West Ham?

Patrick