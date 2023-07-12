West Ham becoming increasingly frustrated with Arsenal’s deal for Declan Rice

Arsenal frustrating West Ham in Rice deal

West Ham United have grown frustrated with their counterparts Arsenal, in the deal regarding Declan Rice.

Despite agreeing on a whopping £105 million for the Englishman last week, the lawyers of the North London outfit have not yet signed the paper works, which will put an end to the saga.

The player has already passed his medical as a new Arsenal player, but the delay has caused some anger in the hierarchy at The Hammers.

🚨 West Ham are becoming increasingly frustrated about the delay with the deal to sell Declan Rice to Arsenal. The £105 million deal was agreed eight days ago but it has not been signed yet. West Ham are still waiting to sign the contracts pic.twitter.com/i2xtKp1CYg — Football Daily (@footballdaily) July 12, 2023

The Gunners play German side Nurnberg on July 13, and that is a match that will certainly come too early for Declan Rice’s debut.

But the club is hoping to complete all the formalities before their pre-season trip to the USA, where they are set to lock-horns with the likes of Barcelona, Man Utd, Monaco and MLS All-stars.

It would be a good experience for Rice, to get to know his teammates and the tactical philosophy of Mikel Arteta.

The money that has been spent on the 24-year-old is no joke. It is the record transfer fee paid by a British club. Thus, it will only be natural if the whole world is watching Rice and the young Gunners team.

Waiting for Jurrien Timber & Declan Rice to be announced as Arsenal players.. ⏳ pic.twitter.com/kWC2MjkGcu — afcstuff (@afcstuff) July 12, 2023

Many opposing will be hoping to see the team trip up. But there will be only one thing visible in the eyes of Arsenal fans: the hope of winning the Champions League and the Premier League.

After winning the latter in 2004, the club’s faithful have not really got what they have deserved. A team struggling to perform in 2019, to a team narrowly missing out on the title in 2016, to a team in a rebuilding process in 2021.

It has definitely been a rollercoaster ride, and the fans will hope that the last curve on the rollercoaster gives them the maximum thrill.