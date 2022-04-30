West Ham boss claims Arsenal are difficult to understand

David Moyes has claimed that it’s ‘quite difficult’ to understand Arsenal’s set pattern ahead of his West Ham side’s clash with Arsenal.

The Gunners are hoping to make it three wins in a row as they look to close in on a top-four finish, having a two-point lead over Tottenham in the table at present.

After recent wins over both Chelsea and Manchester United, we now have the tough challenge of going away to London rivals West Ham, and their manager has praised the job being done by Mikel Arteta, before admitting that it is difficult to understand our patterns of play.

“I think he’s done a really good job,” Moyes told reporters during his pre-match conference (via the club’s official website.

“They were in the semi-finals of the Europa League last year and it shows how well they have come on from what they have done last year, so I am sure Mikel wants his teams to be in Europe (again).

“They have a very good style of play and it is different from Eintracht Frankfurt’s.

“Frankfurt also have a distinctive style, maybe a little bit more of a counter-attack style with speed.

“Arsenal are more of a side who build their play. They have got a really good set pattern, but also it has got flexibility and it is quite difficult to look at and understand.”

It has to be a positive for us if our rival boss cannot quite understand the dynamics of our side, and I think their side will be a little jaded after their defeat on Thursday night which is also likely to play a role

Do our patterns change match by match or does the flexibility just make it difficult to counteract?

Patrick

