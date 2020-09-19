West Ham boss Moyes targeting three points at Arsenal

West Ham’s manager David Moyes is eyeing all three points against Arsenal today, despite the uphill task in front of his side.

The Hammers lost their opening match with Newcastle in their own stadium, which shouldn’t give them a huge amount of hope today at the Emirates, but the manager claims to be eyeing a win.

“They’re in really good spirits. We know we’ve got a tough game ahead of us, but I’ve got to say we know we can play much better than we did last week and we’re looking forward to doing so,” Moyes told West Ham during his pre-match press conference.

“Looking at Arsenal, if you win two trophies in six weeks you’ll be high in confidence. We’ll well aware of that, Mikel Arteta has done a brilliant job in a short space of time and we have to give him a lot of credit for that.

“My job is to go there and make sure they don’t have an easy ride. We’ll go there to try to win.”

While he may have intentions of bringing a game to Arsenal, team’s have not enjoyed things their own way in recent fixtures, and our team is looking like they will be able to dominate most oppositions in the near future, although the real tests will come against our top-six rivals.

Moyes will be all-too familiar with his managerial counterpart, having signed him in 2005 to bring him to the Premier League, and later made him club captain for his side, before eventually selling to Arsenal in 2011.

Do West Ham have any players that we will need to be weary of, or will our rivals simply have too much to deal with from our in-form stars?

Patrick