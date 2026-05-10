West Ham boss sends warning to Arsenal ahead of huge London derby

Arsenal may be chasing Premier League history, but West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo insists his side are fighting for something even bigger ahead of Sunday’s clash at the London Stadium.

The Gunners travel across London knowing victory would move them one step closer to winning their first league title since 2004, with just three matches remaining this season.

After reaching the Champions League Final in midweek, Arsenal now face what could prove their toughest remaining domestic test, especially against a West Ham side battling desperately for survival.

The Hammers currently sit 18th in the table and are only one point away from climbing out of the relegation zone, meaning they head into the match needing a result just as badly as Mikel Arteta’s side.

Nuno insists West Ham are ready for Arsenal

Speaking ahead of the game, Nuno made it very clear that his players fully understand the size of the occasion.

As quoted by Sky Sports, the West Ham boss said:

“We know it’s going to be hard, but we’ve proved to ourselves at West Ham nobody gives up.”

Nuno also acknowledged Arsenal’s quality and achievements this season, particularly after their run to the Champions League Final, but stressed that West Ham’s own mission remains the priority.

“The boys are working well, they’re going to be ready,” he added.

From Arsenal’s perspective, this is exactly the type of fixture Arteta will be warning his players about following the emotional high of beating Atletico Madrid.

Arsenal have enjoyed recent success at the London Stadium

Despite some mixed results against West Ham in recent years, Arsenal’s recent league record away from home in this fixture is encouraging.

The Gunners have won their last two Premier League matches at the London Stadium and have scored goals freely in several recent meetings between the two clubs.

However, Arsenal have also suffered some frustrating defeats against the Hammers during the Declan Rice era, proving West Ham are more than capable of causing problems if Arteta’s side lose focus.

With the title race entering its final weeks, Arsenal simply cannot afford any slip-ups now.

This feels like a match where mentality could be every bit as important as quality.

Can Arsenal avoid a post-Champions League hangover and take another huge step toward the Premier League title?

_____________________________________________________________________________________________

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, don’t hesitate to get in touch with us through this link…