West Ham confident they will soon complete the transfer for Arsenal man

West Ham is Reiss Nelson’s most serious suitor, and the Londoners are growing confident that they can negotiate a deal to sign him.

Nelson has struggled for playing time over the last few seasons, with loan spells at Hoffenheim and Feyenoord failing to secure a regular spot in the Arsenal starting XI. He has not impressed significantly when filling in as an alternative to Bukayo Saka.

Although he remains a valuable squad member, Arsenal is open to selling him this summer and is willing to entertain offers from West Ham.

A report from Football Insider reveals that the Hammers have already opened talks and are increasingly confident about securing his signature for a fee.

An agreement on personal terms is expected to be straightforward as long as Nelson is promised regular game time. The focus now is on finalising the club-to-club agreement.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson will feel now is the best time for him to leave Arsenal so that he can develop his career as a regular.

He has not exactly been good enough for our team, and there is almost no point staying on the bench at the Emirates.

