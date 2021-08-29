West Ham contact Arsenal over availability of forward

West Ham has become interested in a move for Alexandre Lacazette as the Frenchman continues to play without a new contract offer from Arsenal.

He has been Arsenal’s second most senior striker for a long time now and has entered the last year of his current deal.

The Gunners are being cautious in offering contracts to older players and they might prefer to offload him than to give him a new deal.

Todofichajes says the Hammers are interested in a move for him as David Moyes’ side looks for more goals.

The east London club wanted to sign Jesse Lingard from Manchester United, but the report says United wants to keep the attacking midfielder.

West Ham now believes that Lacazette can have an impact similar to what Lingard had when he was with them on loan for the second half of the season.

The report says Arsenal has valued the former Lyon man at 15m euros and West Ham will face competition from Barcelona and Lyon to sign him.

If he leaves, the Gunners might be forced to add another striker to their squad with the likes of Lautaro Martinez linked with a move to the Emirates.