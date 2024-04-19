West Ham could beat Arsenal to the signature of Premier League ace

Arsenal’s pursuit of Dominic Solanke may be in jeopardy as West Ham appears poised to secure the English striker.

Solanke has emerged as one of the Premier League’s leading scorers this season, with an impressive tally of 17 goals.

The former Chelsea prospect has showcased his scoring prowess, attracting interest from several clubs eager to bolster their squads.

Both West Ham and Tottenham have been linked with a move for Solanke as the current season draws to a close.

Solanke is a strong contender for the Premier League’s top scorer award this season, and according to Football Insider, West Ham is intensifying their efforts to secure his signature.

The report suggests that West Ham is prepared to offer as much as £50 million to acquire Solanke, potentially outmanoeuvring Arsenal and other interested parties in the process.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Solanke has been in fine form this term and looks to be one of the strikers that top clubs will sign.

However, the Englishman lacks European experience and might not be good enough for a big club like Arsenal.

We have other strikers who have European pedigree on our shopping list, and we should target some of them instead.

