West Ham could beat Arsenal to the signing of La Liga star

West Ham could beat Arsenal to the signature of Arnaut Danjuma after his stunning season with Villarreal.

The former Bournemouth man did well for the Yellow Submarines last season, and they nearly reached the final of the Champions League.

After scoring 17 goals, clubs around the continent have become interested in a move for him.

Arsenal keeps an interest, but West Ham has gotten serious in their bid to win the race for his signature, according to The Daily Mail.

The Hammers have been improving their squad, and the report says they want to bring him back to England.

Villarreal knows about the interest in his signature, and they have set an asking price of around £37.5million.

Danjuma didn’t do so well during his EPL spell at Bournemouth, but the truth remains that he was not as mature as he is now, and he was playing for a small club.

If he returns to England in this transfer window, it is almost guaranteed that he would do better than he did initially.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Danjuma is a good player, but he doesn’t seem to feature highly on our list of targets.

Because of that, we can gladly work on signing the players on that list, even if he joins West Ham.

If he impresses for David Moyes’ side in England, we can still add him to our squad.