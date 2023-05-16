West Ham could spoil Arsenal’s plans to sign Declan Rice quickly

Arsenal wants to finish their transfer business quickly in the summer, even before the pre-season tour if that is possible.

However, in signing players, it takes two to tango and one man they want to add to their squad as soon as possible is Declan Rice.

The midfielder is their top summer target and the Englishman will also consider their offer as he wants to play in the Champions League.

However, a report in The Daily Mail reveals West Ham has no intention to discuss a move for him with another club until after a potential Conference League final next month.

Arsenal will get to work on new signings as soon as the season ends, but West Ham could frustrate those plans by delaying the deal.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a superb midfielder and can do a job for us if we add him to our squad at the end of this season.

However, we expect him to have several suitors, which could affect our chances of adding him to our set-up.

But if the England international wants to remain in London, we will have the upper hand in the race for his signature as the best London club in the league this season.

