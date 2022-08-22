West Ham emerge as potential destination for unwanted Arsenal star

West Ham are claimed to be eyeing a move to sign Ainsley Maitland-Niles from Arsenal this summer, with the midfielder deemed surplus to requirements in north London.

The midfielder spent last term on loan in Serie A with Jose Mourinho’s Roma side, but struggled to hold down a regular starting role.

AMN will be expecting even less playing time should he stay at the Emirates beyond the current transfer window also, and with less than 12 months remaining on his current contract, a permanent exit seems ideal for all involved.

The DailyMail claims that the Hammers are considering bringing the versatile star across London this summer, although he is certainly not their only target at present.

Our former academy star has talent, but just didn’t cut it at the top level, although that isn’t to say that he won’t improve further with more playing time.

It feels like he hurt his chances of a long-term role at Arsenal by making it known that he wanted to switch to the midfield as opposed to playing at wing-back/full-back previously.

Hopefully this deal will get done as he must feel a little low with his current squad role, and hopefully he can work his way into a first-team role for his new team.

