West Ham encouraging Arsenal to return with a better bid for Rice

Despite their strong interest in Declan Rice, Arsenal has encountered difficulties in their pursuit of the West Ham midfielder. The Gunners have seen their initial bids for Rice rejected by the Hammers, indicating a reluctance on West Ham’s part to part ways with their prized asset.

Arsenal had identified Rice as their primary transfer target even before the start of the transfer window, hoping for a swift resolution to secure his services. However, West Ham has adopted a firm stance in negotiations, making it challenging for Arsenal to strike a deal. There have been suggestions that Manchester City could also enter the race for Rice, potentially leading to a bidding war that would benefit West Ham financially.

Nevertheless, if Arsenal can reach a mutually agreeable arrangement, West Ham would be willing to sell Rice to the Gunners. The Daily Mail has reported that West Ham is encouraging Arsenal to return with an improved offer to enhance the chances of securing the midfielder’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is a European champion and one of the finest midfielders in England, but West Ham has to be realistic with the demands they are placing on us to add him to our squad.

We need to find alternatives because if we make the Hammers feel we will not sign another player apart from him, they will keep asking for a lot of money.

