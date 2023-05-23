West Ham expects a rival club to beat Arsenal to Declan Rice

West Ham hopes to make as much money as possible from the departure of Declan Rice at the end of this season.

The midfielder has been linked with a move to Arsenal, with the Gunners hoping he would become their next midfield maestro.

Mikel Arteta is confident Rice will move to the Emirates, but Arsenal is not the only side chasing his signature at the moment.

All the top Premier League clubs have an interest in him, including Manchester United and the Hammers now expect the Red Devils to hijack Arsenal’s move for the Englishman, The Sun reports.

Almost all the top English clubs are targeting Rice and West Ham wants to make the most money from his departure, so the more suitors they have, the better it is for them.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice is one of the country’s finest players, and we must be prepared to face serious competition before adding him to our squad.

United is also rebuilding their squad and has the money to add him to their group when the term ends.

If we do not take our interest seriously, they could easily move ahead of us and add the England international to their dressing room.

