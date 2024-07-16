West Ham exploring move for 24-year-old Arsenal man

West Ham has initiated talks to sign Arsenal star Reiss Nelson, as the out-of-favour winger is considering leaving the Emirates.
Nelson has been struggling to perform well when he plays, which further reduces his game time because he does not seem like a player Arsenal can trust.
Arsenal now considers the winger a player who can leave at the right price, and West Ham wants to take advantage of that.
The Hammers are adding new players to their squad as they begin a new era under Julen Lopetegui, and the Spaniard seems to like Nelson.
The winger would also favour a move to West Ham, as it means he will not have to change cities.
Football Insider reveals that West Ham is now working on a move for him, and the Hammers have already started preliminary talks with Arsenal about signing him.
The Gunners will not stand in his way if he wants out, and he expects them to facilitate his exit from the club if West Ham is serious about signing him.
Nelson has not met expectations in the last few seasons, and we should offload him when we can.
I would be flabbergasted if we even manage to get a fee for him. Not because he’s not worth it but because Arsenal are whipping boys in the selling market.
A loan without fee and no obligations is most likely, and then leave on a free.
Arsenal needs to get him and about five other players off their books before September so if it means a loan followed by a free transfer then that’s it.
You can’t force clubs to buy players and pay fees that they don’t want to – a tough lesson that Arsenal is learning – hopefully.
all the best to Nelson, I really like him and the energy and commitment he has for Arsenal, sadly not to be