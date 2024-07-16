West Ham exploring move for 24-year-old Arsenal man

West Ham has initiated talks to sign Arsenal star Reiss Nelson, as the out-of-favour winger is considering leaving the Emirates.

Nelson has been struggling to perform well when he plays, which further reduces his game time because he does not seem like a player Arsenal can trust.

Arsenal now considers the winger a player who can leave at the right price, and West Ham wants to take advantage of that.

The Hammers are adding new players to their squad as they begin a new era under Julen Lopetegui, and the Spaniard seems to like Nelson.

The winger would also favour a move to West Ham, as it means he will not have to change cities.

Football Insider reveals that West Ham is now working on a move for him, and the Hammers have already started preliminary talks with Arsenal about signing him.

The Gunners will not stand in his way if he wants out, and he expects them to facilitate his exit from the club if West Ham is serious about signing him.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Nelson has not met expectations in the last few seasons, and we should offload him when we can.

