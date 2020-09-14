West Ham eyeing move for Arsenal defender

West Ham are eyeing a deal to sign Sead Kolasinac from Arsenal this summer.

The left-back has fallen further down the pecking order following the signing of Kieran Tierney, and with the emergence of both Bukayo Saka and Ainsley Maitland-Niles at left-wing back.

Kola was used as a makeshift LCB late on into the last campaign, but with Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba set to battle our current crop for central defensive roles, the Serbian will likely struggle for minutes this term.

He was previously linked with a possible loan with his former side Schalke, but such rumours have died down of late, and West Ham could now be his next possible destination.

TheAthletic states that the Hammers are eyeing one of Chelsea’s Emerson Palmieri or Kola, although the former has previously been linked with a return to Italy.

Arsenal have also been linked with potential moves for Sergio Reguilon this summer, who thoroughly impressed for Sevilla on loan from Real Madrid last term, but those reports have also cooled of late, and I struggle to see why we would need more options at LB to be honest.

Our priority is believed to still be adding a central midfielder or two, and Kolasinac’s potential sale could well aid our budget as we look to secure a deal for one of Thomas Partey or Houssem Aouar.

With our current squad, would you expect Kolasinac to start a single minute of our Premier League campaign? Should we return to a 4-4-2 formation, would he be more likely to feature ahead of Saka/AMN?

Patrick