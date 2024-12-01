West Ham fans lay into Declan Rice for celebrating against them for Arsenal

Declan Rice has become a key figure for Arsenal since his record-breaking move from West Ham United, but his former club’s fans continue to struggle with his new allegiance. Despite his significant contributions to West Ham, including leading them to a UEFA Europa Conference League triumph, Rice has faced criticism from some fans whenever he returns to the London Stadium.

This tension was on display during Arsenal’s 5-2 victory over West Ham, where Rice played a solid but unspectacular role. A notable flashpoint occurred when the England international joined his teammates in celebrating one of Arsenal’s goals. According to Talk Sport, this act angered sections of the home crowd, who viewed it as disrespectful despite Rice’s past efforts to maintain a respectful demeanour, such as refraining from celebrating after scoring against them.

Some West Ham supporters even called into the radio station to voice their displeasure, accusing Rice of lacking respect for the club that developed him. These reactions highlight the lingering emotional attachment some fans feel towards the midfielder and their difficulty in accepting his move to a Premier League rival.

Rice’s celebrations with his Arsenal teammates are understandable given his current commitment to the Gunners. Players often prioritise their current clubs while maintaining professional respect for their former teams. Arsenal fans will argue that Rice’s actions were simply those of a player invested in his team’s success.

While emotions run high in football, West Ham fans might need to come to terms with their decision to sell Rice. He has repeatedly expressed gratitude for his time at the club and will likely continue to show respect in appropriate ways. However, as an Arsenal player, his primary loyalty now lies with the Gunners.