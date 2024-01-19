West Ham is working on a move for injury-prone Arsenal star

West Ham is targeting a January transfer for Emile Smith Rowe as he struggles to break into the Arsenal first team following his return from injury.

Smith Rowe has been plagued by injuries since he broke into the Arsenal first team, and that has affected his momentum.

When it seems he is close to becoming a regular, he breaks down with a different problem, and Arsenal has been signing players to replace him at the club.

The Gunners have invested heavily in a few midfielders making it more difficult for Smith Rowe to get game time.

West Ham is looking to take advantage of that to sign the Englishman in this transfer window.

Talk Sport reveals they are exploring a move for the Arsenal man and could make an approach to sign him before this transfer window closes.

Smith Rowe might be interested in the transfer if there is no assurance that he will get more game time at the Emirates.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Injuries have cost Smith Rowe his place in our first team, and we expect clubs to show interest in his signature.

We have invested in some fine midfielders, and more will join in the coming transfer windows, so Smith Rowe probably should consider leaving the club.

