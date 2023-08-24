West Ham United is expressing interest in Folarin Balogun, although he serves as a secondary option for them. Their primary target in the current transfer window is Youssef En-Nesyri, the striker from Sevilla.
Having secured victory in the recent Europa Conference League, West Ham is gearing up for a crucial season. Among the array of notable names linked to the London Stadium, En-Nesyri stands out as their preferred choice.
Nonetheless, the prospect of reaching an agreement with En-Nesyri’s current club remains uncertain. Therefore, West Ham is adopting a cautious approach by considering alternative options.
Providing an update on West Ham’s pursuit of a new striker, the Daily Express has revealed that Folarin Balogun is their contingency plan. While they are eager to secure a deal for the Sevilla striker, they are poised to swiftly shift their focus to Balogun if the primary deal falls through.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Balogun’s future has to be decided as soon as possible because the striker needs a new home to play often.
This is the only way he will build on his development from last season and do well in his future career.
Allowing him to leave will also put some money back in our bank account.
I will suggest that on no any account whatsoever should Arsenal sell their ace striker at Reims in Ligue 1 last season to AS Monaco on the cheap transfer fee of €45m or £39.5m.d. Which is being reported in the transfer media outlets that AS Nonaco are on the verge of reaching agreement with Arsenal to sign Balogun at the undervalued transfer fee of €45m payable to Arsenal to get Balogun’s signature this summer.
For Jesus Christ sake, Arsenal should exercise patience in their drive to sell their priced striker asset this summer. If need be, they should wait up to transfer deadlneday to sell him for a much much bigger money sale than the €45m that Monaco are proposing to pay Arsenal to sign him.
If it’s a very big money move payment that Arsenal want to make by selling Balogun to recoup and reinvest to sign another new top quality versatile defender to replace their ACL injured Timber. Why don’t they sell Balogun to a Saudi Pro League club side this summer to make a bigger money from his sale. But include a buyback clause or first refusal and percentage of sale getting in the deal that will see Balogun get transisted to a Saudi club side.
