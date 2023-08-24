West Ham keeps Arsenal youngster on standby as they try to sign La Liga forward

West Ham United is expressing interest in Folarin Balogun, although he serves as a secondary option for them. Their primary target in the current transfer window is Youssef En-Nesyri, the striker from Sevilla.

Having secured victory in the recent Europa Conference League, West Ham is gearing up for a crucial season. Among the array of notable names linked to the London Stadium, En-Nesyri stands out as their preferred choice.

Nonetheless, the prospect of reaching an agreement with En-Nesyri’s current club remains uncertain. Therefore, West Ham is adopting a cautious approach by considering alternative options.

Providing an update on West Ham’s pursuit of a new striker, the Daily Express has revealed that Folarin Balogun is their contingency plan. While they are eager to secure a deal for the Sevilla striker, they are poised to swiftly shift their focus to Balogun if the primary deal falls through.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Balogun’s future has to be decided as soon as possible because the striker needs a new home to play often.

This is the only way he will build on his development from last season and do well in his future career.

Allowing him to leave will also put some money back in our bank account.

