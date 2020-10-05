West Ham look to land 25 year-old Arsenal star on Deadline Day loan

West Ham are eyeing a move to sign Calum Chambers on loan from Arsenal today on Deadline Day, having failed to land other targets.

The defender has been sidelined since the loss to Chelsea in manager Mikel Arteta’s first game in charge back in December, but is believed to have returned to full training in recent weeks.

His return to fitness comes after the arrival of two extra defenders in Pablo Mari and Gabriel Magalhaes, and a new right-back option in Cedric Soares, which look to have knocked him down the pecking order in the bid for action.

The Hammers are now said to be considering a deal to bring him to the London Stadium for the current sesaon, having failed in their bid to land other targets.

England international James Tarkowski, Fiorentina’s Nikola Milenkovic, new Leicester signing Wesley Fofana, and more recently Marseille defender Caleta-Car, were previously high on their wishlist, but those deals now look dead in the water.

The Guardian now states that they are eyeing one of Arsenal’s Chambers, Swansea’s Joe Rodon or Watford’s Craig Dawson on potential loan deals.

I wouldn’t be surprised if a number of clubs were to come in with bids for the 25 year-old, who has proven to be a very intelligent defender, and his versatility in being able to play in a variety of positions (mainly right-back, centre-back and defensive midfield) could prove important to some sides.

Would a fit Chambers pick up many minutes at Arsenal this season? Could he potentially catch the eye of Gareth Southgate ahead of next summer’s European Championships?

Patrick