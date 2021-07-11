West Ham looking to beat Arsenal to €38M London striker

West Ham is preparing to beat Arsenal to the signature of Tammy Abraham this summer as he continues to struggle for playing time at Chelsea.
He was one of Frank Lampard’s most trusted men at the home of the Blues, but he has fallen down the pecking order under Thomas Tuchel.
He finished last season largely out of the club’s team and the attacker is now set to depart from the European champions.
Mirror Football had tipped him to move to Arsenal earlier and the Gunners could make good use of the England international.
However, they could also miss out on his signature with Todofichajes claiming that West Ham also wants to sign him.
The report says the Hammers need a new striker and they have made the Londoner a prime target.
Although he has fallen down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge, he still has a contract with the Blues until 2023 and they won’t be in a hurry to accept a low fee for his signature.
The report says the Gunners or any other suitor would have to pay 38m euros before they can sign him this summer.
Eddie Nketiah and Alexandre Lacazette could leave Arsenal this summer and Abraham would be a great addition to the squad as a replacement.
Love how any team interested in any player are “beating” us to the signing lol
Like seriously, lol.
38 mil for Tammy?? Having a laugh!
If that’s the cost then Willock should be 60 mil, ESR 100 mil and Saka 150 mil
I can see how his height wouild be useful for crosses, but otherwise I haven’t seen anything from Abraham that makes me think he’s particularly good. . And are Lacazette and Nketiah really leaving?
No thanks, the hammers can have him!
Looking to beat Arsenal? Pls, could you at least make that clear as crystal becos i can’t understand what it meant. What are we smoking at Arsenal? Wait, I just need to know what tammy does that made him a buy option for Arsenal as regards striking role. He is nondifferent from nketiah, Lol.
When we are defender and attacker heavy why are we even looking at purchasing in these 2 areas?
Goalkeeping is where we are light and midfield is where we are semi-light in view of the fact that we already supposedly have signed Lokonga.
Hammers are welcome , although it would probably mean they drop their interest in Eddie. Seriously we don’t want another so-so striker blocking the progress of Balogun and Martinelli. I think Abraham would fit nicely in the Villa set-up.