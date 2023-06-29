West Ham looking to do more transfer business with Arsenal

Arsenal and West Ham are actively engaged in negotiations to finalise the signing of Declan Rice, following the Gunners’ submission of a record bid for the midfielder. Both clubs are eager to conclude the deal as quickly as possible.
However, the transfer dealings between Arsenal and West Ham are not limited to Rice alone. According to I News, David Moyes, the manager of West Ham, has expressed interest in acquiring left-back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal during this transfer window.
Tavares, a Portuguese international, spent the previous season on loan at Olympique Marseille after Arsenal deemed it necessary for him to gain playing time elsewhere. However, Marseille did not exercise their option to make the move permanent.
At Arsenal, Tavares currently finds himself behind Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back pecking order. Consequently, he may have to seek another loan or a permanent transfer if both Tierney and Zinchenko remain at the club.
The report suggests that West Ham will pursue Tavares after concluding the sale of Rice to Arsenal. The acquisition of Tavares would be a separate deal from the one involving Rice’s transfer to the Emirates Stadium, indicating the potential for multiple transfers between the two clubs during this window.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Tavares cannot help us in the next campaign because he is too error-prone to earn a place in our team, so we need to prepare for his departure and accept West Ham’s offer if it makes sense.
£55m plus £15m add ons. The £55m to be paid in 2 instalments…
Are we paying West Ham? 🤣
Nketiah also they can have & we keep Balogun for the season. They were interested in Flo & now Taveres. Maybe recoup some of that £100m for Rice.
Who else leaves and for how much;
1. Rob Holding £10m?
2. Granit Xhaka £17m?
3. AMN £10m?
4. Eddie £25m or Flo £35m?
5. Taveres £20m?
Is Partey staying or going? Be mad to let him go heading back into champions league.
We spent;
£60m Havertz
£100m Rice
£40m Timber
– add ons also & payment structures.
£200m is more than likely our budget and whatever we can recoup from player sales may be used for another signing further into the window.
It’s weird seeing Arsenal being like a big club spending wise and acting so fast before the window officially opens as we never do this. Also all the new contracts handed out to all the players we all want to keep for long term 👏
Looking forward to next season now
I think AMN might already have left on a free?
I pray that TAVARES IS ABLE TO BE SOLD ASAP.
He has some talent but is a loose cannon and can’t be relied upon We need him out of the club , with hopefully a decent fee in return.
£5-£10 million should do it. Sell this guy in a heartbeat. We also need to sell Soares, Holding etc to make as many sales as possible. due to our huge outlays this transfer window.
Top four this coming season will be Man City, Arsenal, Man Utd, Liverpool.
So happy to be getting Rice. This guy will have a seismic effect on the team and take us to the next level the same way that Van Dyke elevated Liverpool when he joined.
Checking jurien timber on wikipedia now, it current club displays arsenal is the deal sealed?.cos it is not stated on that arsenal official site