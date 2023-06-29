West Ham looking to do more transfer business with Arsenal

Arsenal and West Ham are actively engaged in negotiations to finalise the signing of Declan Rice, following the Gunners’ submission of a record bid for the midfielder. Both clubs are eager to conclude the deal as quickly as possible.

However, the transfer dealings between Arsenal and West Ham are not limited to Rice alone. According to I News, David Moyes, the manager of West Ham, has expressed interest in acquiring left-back Nuno Tavares from Arsenal during this transfer window.

Tavares, a Portuguese international, spent the previous season on loan at Olympique Marseille after Arsenal deemed it necessary for him to gain playing time elsewhere. However, Marseille did not exercise their option to make the move permanent.

At Arsenal, Tavares currently finds himself behind Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko in the left-back pecking order. Consequently, he may have to seek another loan or a permanent transfer if both Tierney and Zinchenko remain at the club.

The report suggests that West Ham will pursue Tavares after concluding the sale of Rice to Arsenal. The acquisition of Tavares would be a separate deal from the one involving Rice’s transfer to the Emirates Stadium, indicating the potential for multiple transfers between the two clubs during this window.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Tavares cannot help us in the next campaign because he is too error-prone to earn a place in our team, so we need to prepare for his departure and accept West Ham’s offer if it makes sense.

