West Ham makes signing Arsenal star a priority

West Ham’s quest for a new striker has led them to the Emirates, where reports suggest they are considering a move for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah.

Currently playing second fiddle to Gabriel Jesus in the pecking order at Arsenal, Nketiah tends to get playing time primarily when the Brazilian is unavailable. With Arsenal reportedly in the market for a world-class striker, Nketiah might find himself surplus to requirements as the club looks to make room for the new signing.

Recognising the challenge of securing regular game time at the Emirates, Nketiah may be open to a move to a smaller club where he could feature prominently in the starting lineup.

West Ham has reportedly shown interest in acquiring Nketiah, with manager David Moyes seeking a homegrown player to bolster the team’s striking options. Football Insider suggests that West Ham is keen on adding Nketiah to their squad, and Arsenal is reportedly willing to sell him for around £40 million.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Selling Nketiah next month or in the summer will be our first step in signing a better striker.

He has had enough chances at the Emirates and we need someone new to come in and score the goals to fire us to titles.

