West Ham manager insists two of Arsenal’s goals should not have stood

Julen Lopetegui was absent from the touchline during West Ham’s Premier League clash against Arsenal yesterday, but the Spanish manager still had strong opinions on some of the decisions made in the game, particularly in the first half. Arsenal dominated from the start, with the match being decided by seven goals all scored within the opening 45 minutes. The Hammers were unable to mount a serious challenge in the second half as Arsenal focused on managing their lead.

Despite the comprehensive victory, Lopetegui wasn’t pleased with some of the decisions that led to his team’s conceding. Arsenal’s clinical performance included two penalties and a set-piece goal. Lopetegui highlighted that one of the goals, in particular, was contentious, especially the first goal scored by Gabriel. He believed that Lucas Paquetá had been fouled during the corner leading to the goal. Quoted by Standard Sport, Lopetegui expressed his frustrations:

“I think that it happened in a lot of little details. We didn’t do well, it’s true that we have to do better, but [they have scored] with two penalties, one set-piece action. I think that it was very, very close with Paqueta [being fouled at the corner when Gabriel scored the first goal].”

He also mentioned feeling unlucky with the refereeing decisions, particularly concerning the fifth goal.

While Lopetegui’s comments reflect his disappointment with the referee’s calls, it is important to focus on the result. Arsenal delivered a dominant performance and secured the win, and that remains the key takeaway from the game. Controversies are common in football, but what matters most is how we approach the next match. Arsenal should look ahead and continue their preparations with the confidence gained from the victory.