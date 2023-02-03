West Ham Manager Paul Konchesky on facing an “even stronger” Arsenal Women in WSL by Michelle

Arsenal Women head to Chigwell Construction Stadium to take on West Ham in their next Women’s Super League challenge, on Sunday 5th February, with kick-off at 6.45pm UK. Arsenal away tickets are sold out and there will be no walk up ticket sales on the day.

In his pre-Arsenal press conference this morning at West Ham’s training ground Konchesky gave an update on his squad saying We have pretty much a fully fit squad going into this game. That’s really good for us, plus we’ve been able to add players throughout the January window, so we’re ready to go.

Talking about the last time Arsenal and West Ham met in the WSL in October, with the Gunners winning 3-1, Konschesky said I think we have to leave that game behind now – it’s done and dusted. We’ve come on since then and built on the performances. We’ve kept two clean sheets in our last two games and we’ve had two good wins in the cup. So if we can build on that and take it into the game against Arsenal then hopefully it will turn out to be a good game for us.

On West Ham testing themselves against the top-3 Arsenal squad: Of course, you have to test yourself against the teams at the top and Arsenal are undoubtedly one of those sides.

They’ve been able to add a couple of players throughout January and they’re going to be even stronger.

It’s always good to face off against the teams at the top because that’s where we as a Club are striving to be.

We will compete, and hopefully we can get a result.

So, as one would expect, Paul Konchesky and West Ham Women team are definitely up for the challenge on Sunday, having made a few squad changes themselves over the January transfer window.

This is shaping up to be a pretty exciting match. And if Arsenal are to continue their title-race every game becomes a Must Win and that’s exactly what our Gunners are going there to do on Sunday.. We’ll update on Jonas Eidevall’s pre-West Ham Presser as it becomes available..

Michelle Maxwell

