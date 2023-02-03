West Ham Manager Paul Konchesky on facing an “even stronger” Arsenal Women in WSL by Michelle
Arsenal Women head to Chigwell Construction Stadium to take on West Ham in their next Women’s Super League challenge, on Sunday 5th February, with kick-off at 6.45pm UK. Arsenal away tickets are sold out and there will be no walk up ticket sales on the day.
In his pre-Arsenal press conference this morning at West Ham’s training ground Konchesky gave an update on his squad saying We have pretty much a fully fit squad going into this game. That’s really good for us, plus we’ve been able to add players throughout the January window, so we’re ready to go.
Talking about the last time Arsenal and West Ham met in the WSL in October, with the Gunners winning 3-1, Konschesky said I think we have to leave that game behind now – it’s done and dusted. We’ve come on since then and built on the performances. We’ve kept two clean sheets in our last two games and we’ve had two good wins in the cup. So if we can build on that and take it into the game against Arsenal then hopefully it will turn out to be a good game for us.
