West Ham midfielder feeling confident for Arsenal – “We don’t fear them”

Arsenal, You Are Coming to Our Home, and We Don’t Fear You, Warns Flynn Downes

West Ham United, Arsenal’s Premier League opponents this weekend, have issued them a strong warning. For most Gooners that game seems to have only one outcome: Arsenal winning.

West Ham midfielder Flynn Downes, on the other hand, believes the Hammers have what it takes to frustrate Arsenal when they meet on Sunday afternoon.

“We are are due a result against a big team, and I think it’s coming,” he said on Thursday night after the 1-1 draw against Gent in the conference league,” said Downes, as quoted by The Mirror.

“We got a big win against Fulham the other day, so it’s a positive, and we’ll take that into Sunday. Look at our team; our team is a good team. We don’t fear them; they are coming to our home, so we’re going to take them on, and that’s it.”

The Hammers have suffered this season, but Arsenal should not dismiss them, especially when you look at their recent form. Arsenal should approach these remaining games of the season as if they were finals; no game is easy.

Every team will want to derail the Gunners title push going forward, not just Man City. Arteta as a coach has never lost at West Ham; he is unbeaten against them since taking charge in 2019. West Ham’s best result against Arteta’s Arsenal has been one draw in seven encounters, and that should continue on Sunday.

After failing to win against Liverpool last time out, a win will be critical for Arsenal to maintain its lead in the Premier League title race, which might go down to the wire.

West Ham may not fear Arsenal, but Arsenal don’t fear ANYBODY!

—————————————-

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…

WATCH EVERY ONE of Mikel Arteta’s and Jonas Eidevall’s Full Press conferences by subscribing to our YouTube Channel – JustArsenalVids