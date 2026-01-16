West Ham now wants to sign two Arsenal players

West Ham are reportedly exploring the possibility of doing business with Arsenal both during the current transfer window and in the summer, with two Gunners players emerging as potential targets. The Hammers are enduring a difficult campaign and remain firmly involved in the relegation battle, creating uncertainty over their Premier League status for next season.

West Ham search for solutions amid relegation fight

With no guarantee of top-flight football next term, West Ham are keen to act decisively to improve their squad. Their priority is to move clear of danger as quickly as possible, and strengthening the team has been identified as essential if they are to achieve that objective. While survival remains possible, the club understand that reinforcements are needed to give themselves the best chance of picking up crucial points in the coming months.

This situation explains their reported interest in Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri during this transfer window. The attacker has struggled for regular game time at the Emirates Stadium, a situation that has limited his development. There have been calls for Arsenal to allow him to leave on loan so that he can gain valuable first-team experience elsewhere. West Ham believes he could make an immediate impact and help them win more matches between now and the end of the season.

Arsenal players on the Hammers’ radar

Nwaneri is not the only Arsenal player attracting attention from the London club. According to Team Talk, West Ham is also interested in Oleksandr Zinchenko. However, that move would not take place until the summer, as the player is currently on loan at Nottingham Forest.

The report suggests West Ham sees Zinchenko as a longer-term addition, potentially adding experience and quality to their squad if they remain in the Premier League. Their interest in two Arsenal players underlines the club’s intent to plan for both immediate survival and future stability.

For Arsenal, any decisions involving Nwaneri or Zinchenko will need to balance the needs of the squad with the development and long-term value of their players. As the window progresses, West Ham’s battle at the bottom of the table could intensify their pursuit, making this a situation worth monitoring closely over the coming weeks.