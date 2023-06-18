West Ham open to selling Rice to another club if Arsenal does not meet asking price

Arsenal is currently regarded as the front-runner to sign West Ham’s Declan Rice in the ongoing transfer window, with other clubs seemingly falling behind in the race for his signature.

West Ham is aware that Arsenal is his preferred destination and is open to negotiations regarding his sale. However, this doesn’t mean that the Hammers will accept a bid below their asking price for the talented midfielder.

Star Sports reports that while West Ham is willing to engage in discussions with Arsenal, they will only reach an agreement if their demands for Rice’s transfer fee are met.

If a move to Arsenal becomes complicated or the Gunners fail to meet West Ham’s valuation, the report suggests that the Hammers are open to considering offers from other interested clubs.

It is also stated that Rice himself would have no issues with exploring alternative options if a move to Arsenal doesn’t materialise.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Rice has been one of the finest players in his position over the last couple of seasons and we believe the midfielder will do well at the Emirates.

Considering his calibre, we must be willing to spend a lot of money to add him to our squad. Otherwise, we may not succeed in winning the race for his signature, as simple as that sounds.

The club has been in business long enough to know this and we expect this to be a successful operation.

Just Arsenal Show – Alfie and Rob are back for the summer! Here they predict every single Arsenal incoming and outgoing this summer, including fees and potential destinations for outgoings.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…