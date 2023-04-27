West Ham refuses to budge on Arsenal target Declan Rice

Arsenal may have to pay a huge transfer fee to add Declan Rice to their squad this summer as West Ham insists on a significantly high transfer fee.

The midfielder has refused to sign a new contract at the East London club and wants to play in the Champions League.

This should make the Hammers eager to cash in on him at the end of this season when he will have just 12 months left on his current deal.

Arsenal is hopeful he will join them for a cut-price fee, but they might be disappointed in that regard, with Football Insider revealing Mikel Arteta’s side will have to pay £100 million.

This is the fee West Ham has demanded for his signature and the report says they have refused to budge on their demand.

Rice is a superb player and would easily be worth that amount if he had a long contract with the Irons.

However, his current deal expires at the end of next season and he would be a free agent in 14 months, so spending that much on him makes no sense.

West Ham will eventually be forced to lower that asking price if he insists on not extending his deal with them unless they want to lose him as a free agent.

