West Ham demolition gave Arteta lots of time for rotation at last – Even Nwaneri introduced

Arteta given space for rotation after hitting West Ham for 6

Arsenal can walk away with their heads held high after last night dominant performance over West Ham United. With 5 different goal scorers getting on the scoresheet and showing what this Arsenal side can really do when they get going.

Saka said after the game “they smelt blood” and you could tell by the confidence that was oozing out of the whole squad throughout the whole game. Declan Rice returned to his boyhood club for the second time since joining The Gunners and punished The Hammers with pure class and after having a tough first two games against them this season, was able to cemented his legacy as an Arsenal player in what was probably one of his best games this season.

Leading 4-0 at half time West Ham fans were seen leaving the stadium after realising that it wasn’t their day and Arsenal were going to continue to punish them, with Rice picking up a goal and 2 assists to rub salt in the wounds of an already disgruntled West Ham crowd.

Arsenal needed to win this game after the win against Liverpool or that effort wouldn’t have meant too much, but we again went and proved why were one of the top teams competing for the title this season and keep the gap close between us, City and Liverpool.

Arteta was able to look to his bench around the 65th minute after Rice scored the 6th goal of the game and was able to give some fringe players a chance to get some minutes in. Mohamed Elneny made his first return to club football since being away with Egypt for AFCON and walked away with a 100% pass completion, looking clinical in the middle of the pitch.

Reiss Nelson also got to come onto the pitch for the last 20 minutes or so, replacing Bukayo Saka down the right wing and also walked away with a 100% pass completion, looking dangerous on the wing and getting back to help out in defence, making some great tackles.

Nketiah come on for Trossard up front and although he didn’t see too much of the ball was also clinical with his passing, also walking away with 100% pass completion and almost found the back of the net himself.

In the 77th minute Arteta looked to his bench again and brought on the young rising Arsenal youth product Ethan Nwaneri who has been killing it for Arsenal’s u21’s recently and gave the English 16-year-old an opportunity to have a run out with the first team, giving him almost 15 minutes on the pitch to shine in his second run out for the first team looking bright and got straight into it.

A scoreline that allowed Arteta to look to his bench and give players some needed minutes and keep everyone happy. A massive statement win for Arsenal and hopefully we can build on a performance like that in the big games we have to come.

What’s your thoughts Gooners?

Daisy Mae

STOP CELEBRATING! Here is the latest DUBLIN ARSENAL podcast with our Irish friends EAMONN And JONATHON special guest Liam from @inthenorthbank on our fantastic win over Liverpool and a preview of West Ham….

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…