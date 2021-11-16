West Ham set to beat Arsenal to Gunners’ long-term target

Arsenal has long been linked with a move for Barcelona goalkeeper, Norberto Neto, but another Premier League club could beat them to his signature.

The Brazilian has found it impossible to displace Barca’s number one, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen in Catalonia.

The Daily Mail reported at the end of September that the Gunners are still looking to sign the Brazilian.

The report claims the imminent departure of Bernd Leno, who has lost his place in the Arsenal first team to Aaron Ramsdale, has prompted the Gunners to hold discussions over Neto.

However, they could now miss out on his signature as Fichajes.net reports that West Ham is looking to bring him to the Premier League.

The report says Neto is tired of being number two at Barca and he is now willing to take a chance and join another club.

West Ham is looking to add him to their impressive squad as competition to their current number one.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Leno could still leave Arsenal at the end of this season and Neto would be a fine replacement for the German.

However, does the Brazilian have the right quality to challenge Ramsdale and keep the Englishman on his toes?

Having been a second choice for so long, it might be best for Arsenal to forget about Neto and sign a much younger goalie or one with Premier League experience.

Sam Johnstone would be a free agent in the summer and has done more than enough to become Arsenal’s second choice next season instead.