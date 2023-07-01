West Ham sets a date to finalise Rice transfer talks with Arsenal

West Ham is reportedly aiming to complete the transfer of Declan Rice to Arsenal by Monday, as negotiations between the two clubs for the midfielder continue.

While the Hammers have agreed to sell Rice to the Gunners for a record fee, they have yet to reach a consensus on the payment structure.

However, there is a mutual willingness from both clubs to find a resolution to this issue. According to The Sun, West Ham is eager to finalise the deal by Monday.

It may necessitate compromises from both sides, as they are currently some distance apart in their respective positions.

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have already secured an agreement in principle to sign Rice, which means the most important hurdle is out of the way.

We now expect him to undergo his medical in the next few days and we can get our hands on our man as soon as we can.

Rice must be eager to get all these bottlenecks out of the way so that he can sample the Arsenal shirt.

The Monday deadline is a very good time for everyone involved so that we can sort out this deal and move on to the next one and see if we can finish our business before the pre-season begins.

