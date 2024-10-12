West Ham sets huge asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, as he continues to shine as the Hammers’ standout player.
Since joining the Premier League, few players have made as significant an impact as Kudus has at West Ham.
Even when the team struggles or has an off day, Kudus consistently makes things happen, attracting the attention of top clubs in England.
According to Football Insider, Arsenal is one of the clubs considering adding the skilful attacking midfielder to their squad.
Kudus excels at beating defenders, driving at defences, and scoring spectacular goals. He is also adept at providing assists, making him one of the few players considered the complete package in the league.
However, signing him would not come cheap. A report from Fichajes indicates that West Ham is keen to keep him, and any interested club would need to pay at least €100 million for the Ghanaian’s signature.
Just Arsenal Opinion
Kudus is one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League, and he continues to deliver top performances when he plays.
The midfielder will do a good job for us if we sign him, but he is simply overpriced at 100m euros.
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
Alot of fans think Rice was over priced too. But he consistently delivers and now feels like good value.
Perhaps Edu regrets overlooking Kudus when we signed Jesus or Trossard?
Quality players, especially proven Premier League players, don’t come cheap
And why would he want a sideways move anyway? Not happening.
Sideways move, you are really comical 😂
I rated him really high but we somehow let go of the chance. Kudus to me is already behind reach, we don’t have the finance to afford him now. Focus on scouting the next kudus may be more realistic.