West Ham sets huge asking price for Arsenal target

Arsenal is among the clubs interested in signing Mohammed Kudus from West Ham, as he continues to shine as the Hammers’ standout player.

Since joining the Premier League, few players have made as significant an impact as Kudus has at West Ham.

Even when the team struggles or has an off day, Kudus consistently makes things happen, attracting the attention of top clubs in England.

According to Football Insider, Arsenal is one of the clubs considering adding the skilful attacking midfielder to their squad.

Kudus excels at beating defenders, driving at defences, and scoring spectacular goals. He is also adept at providing assists, making him one of the few players considered the complete package in the league.

However, signing him would not come cheap. A report from Fichajes indicates that West Ham is keen to keep him, and any interested club would need to pay at least €100 million for the Ghanaian’s signature.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Kudus is one of the finest attacking players in the Premier League, and he continues to deliver top performances when he plays.

The midfielder will do a good job for us if we sign him, but he is simply overpriced at 100m euros.

