West Ham star changes his mind on the title race – Arsenal “have utterly turned it on”

Michail Antonio expects Arsenal to win the Premier League title this season. On the Footballers Football Podcast, he tried to analyze the title battle with ten games to go.

The Premier League title race is clearly between Arsenal (64 points), Liverpool (64 points), and Manchester City (63 points). And Antonio predicts Arsenal will win the league.

The 33-year-old claims the North Londoners are now performing at the standards City has always maintained in the second part of the season.

He feels this Arsenal team is completely different from the one that competed for the title last season. Furthermore, the Premier League striker believes Arsenal is now more efficient in front of goal, winning games convincingly.

“I don’t think City are going to do it this year,” the West Ham United star said on the BBC. “I’ve been saying since the turn of the year City are doing it, but how Arsenal have been performing, they have become the City of the last three years, since the turn of the year.

“They have done the complete opposite of what they did last year when they started the season until December, bossing it, and then, turn of the year, crumbled. Whereas they’ve come to the business end of the year, and they have completely and utterly turned it on.”

He added,“Ten games is a lot but they’re doing what City have done and they’re not doing it easy. They’re bagging! They’re not coasting through games, they’re taking the mick. They are just bagging for fun, scoring goals.”

If our Gunners learned anything from last season’s disappointments, it should be that the league won in this period, in the last ten games of the season. Last season, they lost the league by five points, with their worst run of results occurring in April.

For the time being, the Gunners are set to be on a break until March 31st. Let’s hope they will take this time to recharge their batteries and be motivated to continue our bagging form into April this time around.

Us Gooners, and clearly Michail Antonio, believe Arteta and his team will win the league. Hopefully, we’ll be proven right.

sam P

Life is good for us Arsenal fans right now

