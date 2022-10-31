West Ham star compares current Arsenal team to “unbeatables”

West Ham star Michail Antonio has been impressed by Arsenal’s performance this season and he says they remind him of the Gunners of old.

Mikel Arteta’s side has moved from finishing fifth last season to spending weeks at the top of the Premier League table.

If they stay focused and win more matches, they could remain at the top during the World Cup in Qatar.

It is an astonishing improvement on their performance from last season and it has gotten some of their fans dreaming of winning this league title.

Antonio has been enjoying their performances and says via The Daily Mail:

‘You see them, you look at their structure, how they’re playing, everyone knows where everyone is.

‘You can see with a couple of the passes, that players are not even looking, they’re just playing the ball, expecting someone to be there.

‘This Arsenal team reminds me of old Arsenal, the unbeatables. This is what you’re seeing now, how they’re playing, and the free football.’

Just Arsenal Opinion

We have been a delight to watch this season and are certainly one of the clubs to consider as title challengers.

However, it is still too early to get carried away by our early success. We must stay focused and ensure we can maintain our standards for the rest of this season.

If we do that, we can easily win the league or another trophy by the end of the term next year.