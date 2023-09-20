Confident West Ham star expects to beat Liverpool while Arsenal beat Spurs to go into 2nd place

This weekend could be decisive in the Premier League title battle, with four unbeaten teams (Man City, Spurs, Liverpool, and Arsenal) likely to drop points. But, hopefully, as Gooners, we will not drop any.

Man City vs. Nottingham Forest

Manchester City will face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend. It is unlikely that they will drop points in this match, especially given that it is being played at the Etihad, but who knows? Last season, Forest were one of the teams that managed to deny City points, with Guardiola and his side only picking up four points after drawing with them away from home.

Arsenal vs. Tottenham

While we hope Forest shock Manchester City, we will have the opportunity to end Spurs’, our North London rivals, unbeaten run this season. We beat them both at home and away last season, so why can’t we do it again this year?

The game is scheduled for the Emirates, and with the Emirates buzzing, Arteta and the guys have every chance to upset Ange Postecoglou and his team.

Liverpool vs. West Ham

With us taking care of Spurs, the hope is that our London ‘neighbours’ West Ham will take care of Liverpool. The Hammers appear revitalised and eager to compete, and they can demonstrate that “they are back” by taking a point or possibly all three from the Reds. Michael Antonio believes they have Liverpool’s number and will easily beat them, as this season they have to finish above Liverpool.

“I think we are going to finish higher than Liverpool this season,” West Ham striker Michail Antonio said on the Footaller’s Football podcast.

“Listen, I am putting it out there.

“I watched the game [Liverpool at Wolves] because it was just before our game. Listen, Wolves could have run away with it. They had quite a few opportunities. We got them this weekend. It’s a six-pointer. We got them!”

If Liverpool and Tottenham drop points this weekend, the title race will be shaping up how we would like. We must now maintain our momentum in order to strike when City drops points between now and our meeting on October 8th, when we thrash them.

Sam P

———————————————

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…