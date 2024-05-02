West Ham star promises to help Arsenal and take points from Man City on final day of season

Arsenal must win their last three games of the season: Bournemouth, Manchester United, and Everton, which would put them in a strong position to win the league title.

That said, everyone knows that Manchester City needs to drop points for Arsenal to secure the title. City are to face Wolves, Fulham, Spurs, and West Ham.

A Gooner might look at the Spurs vs. City game and think that’s where the reigning champions drop points, and given that Guardiola and his team have yet to beat Spurs at the Tottenham Hotspurs stadium, that game could be one Arsenal fans look forward to.

Interestingly, Declan Rice’s West Ham teammates believe they can also help Arsenal win the title, while the Gooners hope their arch rivals do them a favor.

West Ham talisman Michael Antonio believes Arsenal can win the league, but they just have to make sure they don’t drop points until deadline day.

“If it goes down to the final day, I reckon Arsenal wins it,” Antonio stated on The Footballer’s Football Podcast. He believes West Ham’s ambition to play in Europe next season will be enough inspiration for them to ‘trouble’ City when they meet them on the penultimate matchday of the season.

“We’ve got something to play for as well, we’ll try to get into Europe,” Antonio added.

Listening to these comments, you can’t help but wish that the Hammers really step up in that game. They’ve only won once against City, but who knows? They might pull off a surprise.

Darren N

