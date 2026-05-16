West Ham still laid complaint over incident in Arsenal game

West Ham remain frustrated by the decision to disallow their late goal against Arsenal, and the club have now reportedly submitted a formal complaint to the Premier League regarding the incident.

The Hammers believed they had scored an equaliser in the closing stages of the match, only for the goal to be ruled out following a foul on David Raya during the build-up.

Unsurprisingly, the decision sparked anger within the West Ham camp and has continued to generate debate since the final whistle.

Controversy continues after Arsenal clash

West Ham believes they were denied what could have been a valuable point, and there remains strong frustration surrounding the officiating of the incident.

The disallowed goal has become a major talking point, with discussions focusing on the consistency of refereeing decisions and the role of VAR in high-pressure matches.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have moved on from the controversy as they continue their pursuit of a first Premier League title since the 2003/2004 season.

The Gunners have only two matches remaining in their title challenge, while West Ham is still battling to avoid relegation before the end of the campaign.

Nuno Espirito Santo addresses complaint

Ahead of their next fixture, Nuno Espirito Santo confirmed that a complaint had been submitted regarding the decision.

He said via Standard Sport:

“I think we did a complaint. I think it was normal that we did it, to try to find some answers to some questions that create a lot of doubts.

“What I tell you about, and we’re going to speak about referees, VAR, is consistency. It’s needed. It helps the game, it helps the Premier League. It helps most and foremost the players.

“They (the players) have to realise, they have to understand, so there are no doubts, no frustrations.”

His comments reflect the wider concerns many clubs have raised regarding consistency in officiating and the interpretation of VAR decisions throughout the season.

For West Ham, the disappointment is heightened by their league position and the importance of every point at this stage of the campaign.

As the season approaches its conclusion, scrutiny surrounding refereeing decisions is expected to remain intense, particularly in matches carrying significant implications at both ends of the Premier League table.